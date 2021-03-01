New contracts see Solstad Offshore increase Australian presence

Solstad Offshore has been awarded two new contracts in Australia which will see it increase its fleet managed out of Perth.

The company has been awarded a contract for 2010-built AHTS Normand Ranger commencing in the second quarter of 2021. The vessel is mobilising from Norway, and will provide support to a drilling campaign offshore north Western Australia. The contract is for around one year, and will see the vessel operate in connection with a moored semi-submersible drilling rig.

Additionally, Santos has awarded a contact to 2008-built PSV Far Seeker supporting drilling activities offshore Timor Leste. The contract is for around six months, commencing in April, and includes further options.

“The arrival of the Normand Ranger supplements Solstad’s existing fleet of four large AHTSs and five PSVs operating within Australia and New Zealand, managed from Solstad’s Perth office,” the company stated.