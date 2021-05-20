New contracts take Seadrill backlog to $2.1bn

John Fredriksen’s offshore drilling firm Seadrill has won new contracts in excess of $400m during Q1 2021, taking its total backlog to $2.1bn.

The company has secured a contract for two wells and additional intervention work plus two optional wells with Shell Brazil for the 2013-built drillship West Tellus in direct continuation to the Petrobras contract, with backlog contribution of $23m.

Equinor in Norway has exercised an option for the 2008-built semi West Hercules contributing to backlog with $34m.

It also secured a contract with Equinor in April for the utilisation of the 2014-built drillship West Saturn on the Bacalhau field in Brazil.

Total value for the firm four-year contract, which comes with four one-year options, is $354m. The contract is expected to commence in April 2022.