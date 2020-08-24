Greater ChinaShipyards

New Dayang Shipbuilding secures debut crane vessel order

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 24, 2020
0 9 Less than a minute

China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding has secured an order from domestic company Wenzhou Haobo Harbor Engineering for the construction of a crane vessel.

It is the shipyard’s first ever crane vessel order and marks an entry into the offshore engineering vessel market.

The vessel has a lifting capacity of 4,000 tons and is expected to meet the growing offshore engineering demand from offshore windfarms. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled in 2021.

New Dayang Shipbuilding currently has an orderbook of 22 bulk carriers.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close