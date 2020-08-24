New Dayang Shipbuilding secures debut crane vessel order

China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding has secured an order from domestic company Wenzhou Haobo Harbor Engineering for the construction of a crane vessel.

It is the shipyard’s first ever crane vessel order and marks an entry into the offshore engineering vessel market.

The vessel has a lifting capacity of 4,000 tons and is expected to meet the growing offshore engineering demand from offshore windfarms. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled in 2021.

New Dayang Shipbuilding currently has an orderbook of 22 bulk carriers.