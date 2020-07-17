New Dayang Shipbuilding secures orders for four bulkers

China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding has secured newbuilding orders from two domestic owners for the construction of four bulk carriers in total.

Zhejiang Shipping Group, which completed a restructuring recently, placed an order at the yard for two 51,000 dwt supramax bulk carriers with delivery scheduled in the first half of 2022. The company issued a tender for the two vessels in June.

Additionally, Fujian Shishi Dingsheng Shipping ordered two 75,000 dwt panamax bulk carriers at New Dayang plus options for another two vessels.

All the vessels will be deployed by the owners for domestic operations. The total value of the four vessels is over RMB600m ($85.6m).

The latest orders has expanded New Dayang’s orderbook to 24 bulk carriers.