New director named for US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

The US Department of the Interior has chosen Elizabeth (Liz) Klein to take over as Director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) upon the resignation of Amanda Lefton, effective January 19.

Klein is an attorney and leader in clean energy, climate change, and environmental law and policy. A member of the Biden-Harris administration since January 20, 2021, she has served as Senior Counselor to Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, with an emphasis on water policy and climate change resilience.

President Biden is the third president under which Klein has served at Interior, having worked for both the Clinton and Obama administrations. She was a key architect of the Obama administration’s work to create a new offshore wind industry and leasing program.