AmericasDry CargoEuropeFinance and Insurance

New dry bulk ship finance vehicle launches

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 8, 2022
0 70 Less than a minute

A new ship finance vehicle focused on dry bulk has been launched out of Athens and Dallas.

Led by Stefanos Michalis, Goldfish Capital aims to provide working capital solutions to ship operators in the dry-bulk space.

Goldfish Capital has debuted a secured revolving facility provided to dry bulk ship operators in order to finance their working capital requirements for voyages that meet certain criteria including payments of charter hire, bunkers, disbursement accounts and canal dues.

Initially the product is addressed to existing dry bulk ship operators active in the handy, supramax, panamax sectors.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

