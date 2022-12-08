New dry bulk ship finance vehicle launches

A new ship finance vehicle focused on dry bulk has been launched out of Athens and Dallas.

Led by Stefanos Michalis, Goldfish Capital aims to provide working capital solutions to ship operators in the dry-bulk space.

Goldfish Capital has debuted a secured revolving facility provided to dry bulk ship operators in order to finance their working capital requirements for voyages that meet certain criteria including payments of charter hire, bunkers, disbursement accounts and canal dues.

Initially the product is addressed to existing dry bulk ship operators active in the handy, supramax, panamax sectors.