New entrant on the Asia-Europe tradelane

There’s set to be a new entrant on the booming Asia – Europe container tradelane.

China United Lines (CU Lines), which was founded in 2005 initially as a domestic then intra-Asia operator, is going it alone, entering the east-west tradelane at a time when rates are in record terriritory.

The company’s first Asia – Europe service will depart southern China on February 6 on the 2,700 teu Laila, a ship chartered in from Peter Dohle. The service will call at Hamburg and Rotterdam, according to an advert placed via WeChat.

Rates from Asia to north Europe dropped 0.4% today, but are still up by 335% year-on-year.