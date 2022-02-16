New FMC commissioner Max Vekich brings labour perspective to agency

Max Vekich was sworn-in on February 15 as a commissioner of the US Federal Maritime Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

Nominated by President Biden, Vekich was confirmed by the Senate on February 10.

“Commissioner Vekich assumes office when his lifelong experience working on the waterfront will be especially beneficial. He understands port and supply chain issues from the perspective of a worker on the frontlines of making cargo move. I am confident he will have many important contributions to make to the work of the Federal Maritime Commission and I am happy to welcome him as a colleague,” said Chairman Daniel Maffei.

Prior to joining the Commission, Vekich had a more than 40-year career as a longshoreman, joining the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) in 1979. Over the course of his career, he held leadership positions within the ILWU, serving as President of ILWU Local 52 and on the ILWU International Executive Committee.

“Since my first day on the waterfront, my work ethic has always been keep cargo moving, and that will be my priority in executing my duties as a Commissioner,” said Vekich. “Keeping cargo moving is the mindset and emphasis needed to identify and address port and supply chain issues. I look forward to getting to work and am humbled at the opportunity to serve.”

Commissioner Vekich served four terms in the Washington State House of Representatives, from 1983 to 1991, where he chaired the Commerce & Labor, Trade & Economic Development, and Agriculture committees.