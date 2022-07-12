New Fortress Energy contracts Flour for second Fast LNG facility

US liquified natural gas (LNG) player New Fortress Energy (NFE) has awarded a full notice-to-proceed contract to fellow construction firm Flour for the engineering, procurement and fabrication management of its Fast LNG 2 project.

The Fast LNG 2 is a nominal 1.4mt/y LNG gas treating and liquefaction plant to be placed on fixed offshore platforms. The project is another offshore modular mid-scale LNG plant that Wes Edens-led NFE has awarded to Fluor this year. The first NFE Fast LNG 1 project was awarded in the first quarter of this year and is a similar modular mid-scale design being installed on repurposed drilling jackup rigs.

“Fluor, in conjunction with key licensors and suppliers, provides NFE with an integrated modular mid-scale LNG export solution for these projects,” said Jim Breuer, Fluor’s Energy Solutions group president. “The Fluor design and execution plan facilitates repeatable project models that can be used to replicate similar plants in the future.”

The modular plant will be installed by others and available for dispatch around the world, providing NFE the opportunity to access multiple gas supply sources.