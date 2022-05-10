New Fortress fixes FSRU to Gasunie

US-based New Fortress Energy has sealed a deal with Dutch state-owned energy network operator Gasunie to charter out floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

The five-year charter will begin in the third quarter of 2022 and provide storage and regasification capacity for Gasunie’s new LNG import terminal in the Dutch port of Eemshaven.

The Eems Energy Terminal will add a total of approximately 8bn cu m per year of new regasification capacity for Northwestern Europe. The new terminal capacity is expected to increase energy security for the Netherlands and create sufficient LNG import capacity to meet the country’s gas needs without relying on pipeline imports, including gas from Russia.

The chartered FSRU, most likely the 2014-built Golar Igloo, will provide a storage capacity of approximately 170,000 cu m of liquefied natural gas with a peak regasification capacity of 900 mmscfd. It will work in tandem with FSRU S188 from the Belgian shipping company Exmar. This installation will also arrive in Eemshaven in the third quarter.

According to Gasunie, more than 15 parties have so far registered their interest in using the terminal to deliver LNG cargoes, and demand is four times higher than supply. These parties have until June 10 to convert their interest into a binding LNG supply contract.