New funding made available for America’s Marine Highway Program

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced this week the availability of $25m in funding for the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP), which supports the increased use of US navigable waterways to relieve landside congestion, provide new and efficient transportation options, and increase the productivity of the surface transportation system.

The new funding is the largest single appropriation of funding ever provided to the AMHP.

“This historic funding for the Marine Highways program will expand waterborne transportation options while helping project sponsors increase energy conservation, improve safety, reduce landside infrastructure costs, and reduce travel delays caused by congestion,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

Applications for grants are due on April 29.