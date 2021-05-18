New global forum for public-private ports partnerships

The Geneva-based NGO WAPPP (World Association of PPP Units & Professionals) has established a ports chapter to address the challenges and opportunities of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the ports sector.

The new chapter will be formally launched at the WAPPP Annual Conference next month, which will be followed by ad hoc seminars, regular information exchange meetings, plus publications and blogs by leading PPP practitioners.

Port-based PPI projects have been growing in importance over the last 25 years. World Bank Group data indicates that over 400 projects have reached financial closure in nearly 70 emerging countries around the world – with nearly 60% being greenfield projects.

The new chapter’s steering committee will be headed by Copenhagen-based Erik Wehl, who is currently a senior consultant with Seaport Advisors, and manager of the consulting practice Wehl Associates.

Erik Wehl commented: “PPPs are central to the success of the worldwide port industry and are increasing in importance and complexity. Like all PPPs, there are significant challenges and potential pitfalls. It’s important for the public and private sector to get things right, both in terms of designing port concessions, and managing them throughout their lifecycle.”