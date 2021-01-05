New Havyard Ship Technology appoints new managing director

Havyard Group’s New Havyard Ship Technology (NHST) has appointed Karsten Sævik as its new managing director, replacing Erlend Hatleberg who has resigned.

Sævik has experience in the construction and operation of ships, having held the roles of VP Project & Newbuilding at Odfjell, CEO of Remøy Shipping and CEO of Ulstein Verft.

Vegard Sævik, chairman of NHST, says the company has secured a very competent and experienced manager for the further development of the Leirvik yard.

“Karsten knows ships and shipbuilding and is used to leading people through complex projects and demanding restructuring processes. The board has great confidence that Karsten will contribute to the implementation of the remaining construction program, and restructuring to service yard in a good way, together with the skilled employees in Leirvik,” Sævik said.

Late las year, NHST announced a restructuring which would see it stop newbuild activities to concentrate on repair and services. The changes will see it reduce the number of staff by around 100 people.