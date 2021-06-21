New hub launched to support New York offshore wind supply chain

A new nonprofit organisation, called OSW Supply Chain, launched today to serve as an educational resource for New York state businesses and communities looking to get involved in the US offshore wind industry.

OSW Supply Chain describes itself as an online hub, providing information, tools, and points of connection for manufacturers, service providers, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and others looking to transition into offshore wind business opportunities in New York.

Among the resources available on the OSW Supply Chain website is a NYSERDA-based geo-map offering a straightforward view of offshore wind training and manufacturing organisations, port operations, apprenticeship programs, labor organisations, consulting services, and offshore construction services.

OSW Supply Chain will also play an advocacy role, serving as a connector to a statewide network of industry, government, and educational institutions that can assist new entrants in navigating offshore wind project requirements and opportunities.

New York is emerging as the hub for the US growing offshore wind energy industry. It expects to develop 9 GW of offshore wind energy by 2035, enough to power up to 6 m homes.

“As New York State is on track to become the largest producer of offshore wind in the nation, our goal is to be the premier regional informational and educational forum for suppliers to learn how they can participate in this fast-moving sector,” said Phil Rugile, executive director of OSW Supply Chain.

OSW Supply Chain partners include EnBW North America, Eversource and Ørsted, along with the Long Island Federation of Labor and the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Center at Farmingdale College.