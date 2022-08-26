AsiaContainers

New intra-Asia operator launches from Manila

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 26, 2022
Philippines-based Iris Logistics, a subsidiary of Royal Cargo Group, has made its intra-Asian debut having switched a small ship it had previously deployed on the transpacific.

The 1,118 teu Iris Paoay is now trading between Manila, Vietnam and Thailand on a fortnightly basis, according to Alphaliner. Royal Cargo has announced plans to add two more ships to this service in the second half of next year.

The Iris Paoay made headlines last year when it became the first ship in 30 years to make direct calls between the Philippines and the US west coast.

