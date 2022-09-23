New Jersey increases offshore wind goal to 11,000 MW by 2040

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy this week signed an executive order to increase the state’s offshore wind goal by nearly 50%, from 7,500 MW to 11,000 MW, by 2040. The order also directs the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to study the feasibility of increasing the target further.

Murphy announced, as well, the release of a report from the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. The report outlines recommendations and pathways for growing a demographically representative and inclusive green workforce as the state pursues its clean energy future.

“Extreme weather events and severe flooding across the country leave no room for doubt: The effects of climate change are becoming more impactful and more aggressive, and we must do the same,” said Murphy.