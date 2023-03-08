New Jersey opens third offshore wind energy solicitation

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has opened the application window for the state’s third solicitation for offshore wind energy development. The state is looking to award between 1.2 GW and 4 GW of offshore wind capacity, building on its previously awarded 3.75 GW.

“Today marks a pivotal next step toward accomplishment of our offshore wind development goals,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a press release. “Offshore wind constitutes a crucial component of our journey to 100% clean energy by 2035.”

The announcement is also a significant milestone toward achieving Murphy’s goal of 11 GW of offshore wind energy in the state by 2040.

The NJBPU has issued a guidance document developed through a public stakeholder process that provides the solicitation’s mechanics and timeline, project application requirements and evaluation criteria.

The application window closes on June 23. The board anticipates making a decision on the submitted applications by the end of the year.