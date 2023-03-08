AmericasOffshoreRenewables

New Jersey opens third offshore wind energy solicitation

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 8, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
GE

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has opened the application window for the state’s third solicitation for offshore wind energy development. The state is looking to award between 1.2 GW and 4 GW of offshore wind capacity, building on its previously awarded 3.75 GW.

“Today marks a pivotal next step toward accomplishment of our offshore wind development goals,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a press release. “Offshore wind constitutes a crucial component of our journey to 100% clean energy by 2035.”

The announcement is also a significant milestone toward achieving Murphy’s goal of 11 GW of offshore wind energy in the state by 2040.

The NJBPU has issued a guidance document developed through a public stakeholder process that provides the solicitation’s mechanics and timeline, project application requirements and evaluation criteria.

The application window closes on June 23. The board anticipates making a decision on the submitted applications by the end of the year.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarMarch 8, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button