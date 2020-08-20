New line Anarres Shipping launches roro link between Italy and Tunisia

The newly formed Nicosia-based shipping company Anarres Shipping is this week launching a regular roro maritime link between the ports of Marina di Carrara in Italy and Sousse in Tunisia.

Nikkos Frangos, managing partner of the company, revealed to Splash that the route will be served by the chartered ship Vasaland , a Wallenius Sol-owned vessel with 2,170 lane meters capacity.

“Our project is to serve the cargo volume expected to increase in the coming years as many factories are relocating from Bangladesh and China to North Africa. That’s why we see in the near future many new plants to be built up in Tunisia” Frangos explained.

He also added that “the target is to reach between 10,000 and 12,000 trailers transported per year”.

In future, Anarres plans to add a call in Southern France.

