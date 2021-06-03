New liquid hydrogen membrane containment system emerges

Classification society DNV has awarded Tronheim-based IC Technology (ICT) an approval in principle (AiP) for its new liquid hydrogen membrane type containment system.

ICT holds patents designed to bring new opportunities to the cryogenic liquids storage and transportation sectors. Its new containment system consists of two stainless steel membranes and two vacuum insulation layers, separated by the secondary barrier.

The system arrangement, safety systems, and structural function of the insulation panels and the membranes have been evaluated for compliance with the IMO Interim Recommendation for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk, the safety targets of the IGC Code, and the DNV rules for the classification of ships.

Otto Skovholt, founder, and CTO of ICT, said: “This is an important milestone in realising our technology for liquid hydrogen storage and distribution, which will have a wide range of applications for a number of industries – and in particular for the maritime industry to realise large-scale liquid hydrogen carriers.”

In DNV’s maritime forecast to 2050, hydrogen was identified as an integral part of shipping’s path to decarbonisation, and as a building block in the production of several carbon-neutral fuels such as e-ammonia, blue-ammonia, and e-methanol.

Johan Petter Tutturen, DNV Maritime’s business director for gas carriers, said: “Hydrogen, as an energy carrier and a fuel, is potentially one of the foundations of the energy transition. As such it is essential that industry is able to pursue the enabling technologies safely and with confidence. An AiP can help build this confidence, by demonstrating that new solutions have been assessed based on long-standing, trusted and independent standards.”

Following the DNV announcement, Norwegian green energy investor Saga Pure reported that it had completed a 30mn kroner ($3.6mn) private placement in ICT.