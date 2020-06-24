A new look Splash Extra launches today giving readers an enhanced look at what is driving the shipping markets.

Delivered online rather than via PDF the new format allows for greater data and detail on each report.

The front page this issue looks at the prospects for a carbon levy and the difficulties of getting a global buy-in to any of the proposals on the table.

“Shipping has a history of disappointment in policy. One source of that disappointment is the assumption that any one policy is a silver bullet to solve all problems. Carbon pricing might be hugely important for shipping’s future, but it also risks being overblown into a silver bullet for a landscape of issues that are about mitigation, equity, system change,” said Dr Tristan Smith from the UCL Energy Institute.

Inside there is the normal markets coverage plus the best of this month’s research analysis in the popular Analyst Abstract section.

The main feature in the June issue looks at how ports are changing their investment priories in the post-Covid era, while this month’s interview is with Herman Bomholt and Torsten Thune, the Norwegian students who for their master’s thesis have developed machine learning algorithms that have beaten the cape markets by 10%.

