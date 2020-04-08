New roro firm launches in Shanghai

China has a new roro operator based out of Shanghai. The nation’s largest automobile supply chain company, Changjiu Logistics, has teamed with Beijing Glovis Warehousing & Transportation, the local shippers of Korean car brands Hyundai and Kia as well as Chinese car outfit Chery, to create Changjiu Glovis (Shanghai) Shipping. The new company will focus on the trades between China and Southeast Asia.

The Shanghai car specialist is the second Chinese roro firm to launch in the past six months. Last November saw the official launch of China Merchants RoRo Transportation Company, a joint venture based in Guangzhou between China Merchants Energy Shipping and GAC Business.