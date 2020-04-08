New roro firm launches in Shanghai

New roro firm launches in Shanghai

April 8th, 2020 Greater China, Operations 0 comments

China has a new roro operator based out of Shanghai. The nation’s largest automobile supply chain company, Changjiu Logistics, has teamed with Beijing Glovis Warehousing & Transportation, the local shippers of Korean car brands Hyundai and Kia as well as Chinese car outfit Chery, to create Changjiu Glovis (Shanghai) Shipping. The new company will focus on the trades between China and Southeast Asia.

The Shanghai car specialist is the second Chinese roro firm to launch in the past six months. Last November saw the official launch of China Merchants RoRo Transportation Company, a joint venture based in Guangzhou between China Merchants Energy Shipping and GAC Business.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.