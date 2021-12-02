AmericasContainersOperationsPorts and Logistics

New ship queueing process at LA and Long Beach has improved safety and air quality

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 2, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Port of Los Angeles

The new ship queuing process at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that went into effect on November 16 has been successful in creating a safer and more environmentally sound system, says Captain Kip Louttit, executive director of the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

In an update on the Exchange’s Facebook page, Louttit said, “The backup continues but vessels loitering in SoCal Waters are happily decreasing per the new container vessel queuing system that is spreading the ships out through the Pacific and enabling slow-speed-steaming, increasing safety and air quality.”

The new process keeps eastbound vessels heading for the ports at a minimum of 150 miles from the coast as they wait to berth.

On November 24, Louttit noted on Facebook: “To be clear, this system does not increase the speed of container vessels coming to a berth nor goods movement ashore. … Industry took it upon itself to do what could do within the scope of its ability and authority to increase safety and air quality in Southern California, it’s working thus far.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 2, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button