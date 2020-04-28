New Swedish shipping line established

New Swedish shipping line established

April 28th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 1 comments

Skaw Shipping & Transport, a new Swedish shipping line, has been established with offices in Gothenburg and Stenungsund.

The company, set up by Kristofer Andrén and Klas Berg, mainly focuses on small-scale, short-sea shipping services with a focus on infrastructure projects.

Skaw has chartered Kinne, a 4,780 dwt dry cargo vessel, from Erik Thun to operate its service and is also acting as a freight forwarder for construction companies that need logistics solutions. The company has plans to acquire its own vessel as business builds up.

The company has completed a voyage transporting house modules from Klaipeda to Gothenburg for a housing complex with a further 20 sailings for the project to follow.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

1 Comment

  1. Avatar
    Karim Maraqa
    April 28, 2020 at 5:11 pm Reply

    Does anyone know if they have a website or contact?

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.