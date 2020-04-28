New Swedish shipping line established

Skaw Shipping & Transport, a new Swedish shipping line, has been established with offices in Gothenburg and Stenungsund.

The company, set up by Kristofer Andrén and Klas Berg, mainly focuses on small-scale, short-sea shipping services with a focus on infrastructure projects.

Skaw has chartered Kinne, a 4,780 dwt dry cargo vessel, from Erik Thun to operate its service and is also acting as a freight forwarder for construction companies that need logistics solutions. The company has plans to acquire its own vessel as business builds up.

The company has completed a voyage transporting house modules from Klaipeda to Gothenburg for a housing complex with a further 20 sailings for the project to follow.