New tech to develop green methanol unveiled

WasteFuel, a developer of bio-refineries focused on converting municipal solid waste into low carbon fuels, has come up with a new way to create green methanol.

Among the many investors in the American firm is Maersk, the containerline that to date has invested the most in methanol-powered boxships.

The new WasteFuel Methanol Module is designed to produce up to 100 metric tons per day of fuel grade methanol from a variety of waste sources including landfill gas and biogas from anaerobic digestion. The process is designed in a modular fashion to improve the overall utilisation of resources and allow for cost-effective, quick scaling. The technology will be available for licensing.

When utilised at a commercial scale WasteFuel claims its green methanol fuel can achieve up to 90% reductions in CO2 and other greenhouse gases and pollutants compared to conventional fuels.

“Green methanol is critically important in decarbonising global shipping and the supply chains of companies who depend on it. There is also a vast market for green methanol in the petrochemicals space. The WasteFuel Methanol Module will allow WasteFuel and companies who license the technology to convert municipal waste more efficiently into green methanol around the world,” said Trevor Neilson, CEO of WasteFuel.

Existing WasteFuel methanol efforts include a commercial-scale partnership with Maersk, who has committed to purchase 30,000 tons per year of WasteFuel’s bio-methanol.