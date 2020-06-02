New Times Shipbuilding secures orders for four suezmax tankers

June 2nd, 2020 Europe, Greater China, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

Chinese private yard New Times Shipbuilding has secured new orders for four 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers from two European owners.

Both Allied Shipbroking and VesselsValue have confirmed that two of the four ships are ordered by Norwegian owner Viken Shipping and the other two ships are ordered by Greek owner Pantheon Tankers Management.

The price for each vessel is $52m and deliveries are all scheduled in 2022.

Viken Shipping currently operates a fleet of 19 tankers and Pantheon has a fleet of 30 tankers.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

