New Times Shipbuilding secures orders for four suezmax tankers

Chinese private yard New Times Shipbuilding has secured new orders for four 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers from two European owners.

Both Allied Shipbroking and VesselsValue have confirmed that two of the four ships are ordered by Norwegian owner Viken Shipping and the other two ships are ordered by Greek owner Pantheon Tankers Management.

The price for each vessel is $52m and deliveries are all scheduled in 2022.

Viken Shipping currently operates a fleet of 19 tankers and Pantheon has a fleet of 30 tankers.