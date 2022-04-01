New type of cable layer to enter market in 2025

A new entrant in the subsea cable market, XLCC, has completed the concept design for what it says will be one of the most advanced, dedicated cable laying vessels in the world once delivered in the first half of 2025.

Designed in collaboration with Norway’s Salt Ship Design, with operational aspects of the cable handling studied by MAATS Tech and Global Marine, the vessel will be used initially to deliver the 3,800 km HVDC subsea cable link between Morocco and the UK for Xlinks’ solar and wind power project.

V.Group, a shipmanagement and services giant, has been tasked with assisting with the vessel’s technical development and construction. The tender process is now underway, to select the yard by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

The UK-based XLCC said earlier that a key requirement of the design was that the vessel must be prepared for alternative green fuel without hindering the overall operating capabilities of the vessel.

Alan Mathers, XLCC director, commented: “Our vessel will be, on delivery, the most sophisticated, capable and green cable layer in the world. With this capability, we will be able to deliver on increasing demands globally for HVDC cable deployment and fill a current and future void in the market.”

The vessel will operate from the proposed new cable manufacturing factories in the UK. Agreements for XLCC factories to be located in Hunterston and Port Talbot have been signed, with planning permission applications underway.