New UK walk-to-work solutions firm launched 

A new walk-to-work solutions provider has been launched in Aberdeen aimed at helping North Sea operators optimise their offshore campaigns.

Combining the expertise of Interocean Marine Service and Walk2Work, a new company called Walk2Work Solutions (W2W Solutions) has been formed to help optimise offshore campaigns through the supply and management of additional personnel on board capacity offshore to assist with liquidating maintenance backlogs, discrete projects, TARs and decommissioning projects.

The new entity is independent of any asset owner, providing tailored solutions based on campaign requirements. The company said it can provide a full suite of walk-to-work project management services from project inception to project close-out and an assurance service to clients who already have their own walk-to-work teams.

The team of 12 consists of marine specialists, engineering professionals, project managers and logistics specialists who have worked on numerous walk-to-work projects in the North Sea since 2011.

“Our new offering will give truly independent advice and support to operators and asset owners alike. The sectors we operate in continue to transition to a more collaborative way of working and we believe our model and processes will help ensure our clients achieve optimised offshore campaigns,” stated Martyn Garvie, business development director, at W2W Solutions.