New vessel class for floating offshore wind sector under development

Damen Shipyards has disclosed the development of a new vessel class that will be capable of supporting the rollout of large-scale floating offshore wind turbines.

Citing forecasts of over 200GW of new floating wind turbines in operation by 2050, equating to around 13,500 units, the Dutch shipbuilder said that given the size of the turbines and the depths of the water in which they will be positioned, they would require chains and anchors of unprecedented sizes.

“Research indicates that each unit will require between three and six anchors each, with chain diameters increasing from a typical 152mm for a large offshore structure to upwards of 220mm,” Damen explained, adding that while the anchoring technologies will remain much the same, the vessels required to handle them will need to be much bigger than today’s anchor handlers and also exceptionally efficient.

As a result, the shipyard group has teamed up with suppliers and vessel operators on a new class that it claims will be able to meet this need. The Gorinchem-based company is also in discussions with other suppliers regarding new deck systems that can accelerate the loading of chain, synthetic rope, steel wire, clump weights and other possible mooring line components in the harbor while maintaining safety.

“There are many variables relating to the new vessel concept still to be assessed and explored, not least the final nature of the floating offshore wind turbine mooring systems,” said Damen’s business development manager for offshore wind, Wijtze van der Leij. “If larger numbers of lighter anchors and chains per turbine are judged superior to fewer but larger, the vessel design will adapt accordingly. But whatever the outcome, rapid growth in the offshore wind turbine sector is just around the corner and at Damen we are working hard now on the solutions that will support that growth in ways that are both economical and sustainable.”

The new vessel will be just the latest in a line of innovative ships designed and built by Damen for the offshore renewables sector. Recent additions include the service operations vessel (SOV) range with walk-to-work capability and the new fast crew supplier (FCS) 7011.

Damen’s offshore construction facility at Damen Shipyards Mangalia, Romania, will also be playing a part in the floating offshore wind market development, as it is said to be well positioned and equipped to produce the large number of floating foundations on which the turbines will be mounted.