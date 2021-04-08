New writers join the Splash team

Asia Shipping Media, the publisher of Splash, Splash Extra and Maritime CEO magazine, today can reveal the names of four new reporters joining the team following an extensive global search for new writing talent.

Sarajevo-based Adis Ajdin joins as Splash’s chief correspondent. Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of the International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Toronto-based Kim Biggar joins the Splash team as Americas editor. Kim started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada. We are now in a genuine position to be shipping’s go-to site for rolling, updated, free news 24/7



Splash also has a new Europe editor with Dr Andrew Cox working out of Newcastle in the UK. During the 1990s, Andrew was the editor of UK Coal Review and was a regular writer and commentator on the international coal trade and related infrastructure developments. Post-2000, he has been a freelance writer, CPD trainer and project consultant. He focuses on developments in the energy, chemicals, shipping and port sectors.

Finally, Maritime CEO magazine is pleased to announce that Georgios Georgiou has signed on as a dedicated Athens correspondent, bringing readers exclusive interviews with many of the world’s best known shipowners. Georgios is a well known shipping journalist in Greece with extensive contacts in the local maritime community.

Commenting on the new appointments, Sam Chambers, editorial director at Asia Shipping Media, said: “We continue to grow both in terms of eyeballs and our own infrastructure and we are now in a genuine position to be shipping’s go-to site for rolling, updated, free news 24/7.”

Splash was founded six years ago, witnessing strong growth from day one. Year-to-date, the amount of unique visitors to Splash is up 59.65% year-on-year. Subscription title Splash Extra, launched in 2019, has seen its readership grow by 17% year-to-date, while Maritime CEO magazine, founded in 2013, is distributed to 3,000 of the world’s top shipowners on a quarterly basis.