New York court gives Maersk the go-ahead to move terminals

A New York District Court has ruled against Staten Island’s Global Container Terminal’s request for a restraining order regarding Maersk’s announced transfer of three services from GCT’s terminal over to APM Terminals Elizabeth in New Jersey.

Maersk announced the planned move to achieve “better operational efficiency”, it said in a press statement, in APM Terminals Elizabeth after its recent $200m upgrade and expansion.

Earlier this month Maersk let GCT know of plans to switch terminals on May 1, 19 months ahead of its contract running out.

Maersk offered GCT a $5.5m settlement to break the contact early, something the terminal operator had declined.