New York court gives Maersk the go-ahead to move terminals

April 28th, 2020 Americas, Containers, Europe, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

A New York District Court has ruled against Staten Island’s Global Container Terminal’s request for a restraining order regarding Maersk’s announced transfer of three services from GCT’s terminal over to APM Terminals Elizabeth in New Jersey.

Maersk announced the planned move to achieve “better operational efficiency”, it said in a press statement, in APM Terminals Elizabeth after its recent $200m upgrade and expansion.

Earlier this month Maersk let GCT know of plans to switch terminals on May 1, 19 months ahead of its contract running out.

Maersk offered GCT a $5.5m settlement to break the contact early, something the terminal operator had declined.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

