New York port boss hit by coronavirus

Rick Cotton, the head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Mr Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health,” the port authority said in a statement.

The coronavirus has now spread across the US, with confirmed cases in 35 states so far.