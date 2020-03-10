New York port boss hit by coronavirus

March 10th, 2020 Americas, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

Rick Cotton, the head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Mr Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health,” the port authority said in a statement.

The coronavirus has now spread across the US, with confirmed cases in 35 states so far.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

