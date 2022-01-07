New York to invest $500m in offshore wind

New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that New York will invest up to $500m in the ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure needed to advance its offshore wind industry.

In addition, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will launch its next offshore wind procurement in 2022, which is expected to result in at least 2 GW of new projects.

The state will also initiate planning for an offshore wind transmission network to deliver at least 6 GW of offshore wind energy into New York City, starting with a study to identify strategic offshore wind cable corridors and access key points of interconnection to the grid.

Construction on the state’s first offshore wind project, the South Fork Wind Farm, is expected to commence early this year.