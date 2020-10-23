New Zealand cracks down on livestock shipping

New Zealand is cracking down on how animals are exported overseas in the wake of last month’s sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1 with the loss of more than 5,800 cattle and presumed deaths of 41 crew.

The Ministry for Primary Industries will now demand more focused maritime inspections of all livestock carriers entering New Zealand waters while stocking density on vessels will be restricted to 90% of current limits.

There will also be increased requirements for voyage reporting, including daily veterinary updates.

The Gulf Livestock 1, owned by Gulf Navigation, sank in a typhoon in the East China Sea with just two crew confirmed as survivors.

In recent years, following a series of exposés into the industry, many nations have slapped significant restrictions into the livestock shipping business.