Operations

New Zealand cracks down on livestock shipping

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 23, 2020
0 39 Less than a minute
Bruce Colyer / MarineTraffic

New Zealand is cracking down on how animals are exported overseas in the wake of last month’s sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1 with the loss of more than 5,800 cattle and presumed deaths of 41 crew.

The Ministry for Primary Industries will now demand more focused maritime inspections of all livestock carriers entering New Zealand waters while stocking density on vessels will be restricted to 90% of current limits.

There will also be increased requirements for voyage reporting, including daily veterinary updates.

The Gulf Livestock 1, owned by Gulf Navigation, sank in a typhoon in the East China Sea with just two crew confirmed as survivors.

In recent years, following a series of exposés into the industry, many nations have slapped significant restrictions into the livestock shipping business.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close