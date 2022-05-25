New Zealand pumps millions of dollars to develop coastal shipping network

The New Zealand government’s decision this week to pump NZ$30m ($19.4m) into a coastal shipping initiative has been hailed by local unions as the “biggest turnaround for the industry this century”.

Funding for coastal shipping funding has been earmarked via the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) to improve domestic shipping services, reduce emissions, improve efficiency and upgrade maritime infrastructure.

Transport minister Michael Wood said yesterday: “Coastal shipping is a small but important part of the New Zealand freight system, which is why the government is investing in making coastal shipping a more viable alternative to strengthen and diversify our domestic supply chain, helping to secure New Zealand’s recovery from covid-19. As a lower emissions transport mode, investing in coastal shipping will also help us achieve our decarbonisation goals.”

Four companies have been selected for funding – Coastal Bulk Shipping, Move International, Swire Shipping and Westland Mineral Sands.

”With the freight industry’s support, these additional services will help to resolve immediate challenges to the coastal shipping and the wider freight sector, address some of the current issues facing the international and domestic supply chains and provide a platform for future growth across all modes with increases in capacity and capability for both new and existing bulk materials and containerised cargo,” Wood said.

Each of these four selected firms will bring at least one additional coastal shipping vessel into service.

When the new services are fully operational, it is estimated they will remove around 35m km of truck travel from New Zealand’s road network every year

The Maritime Union of New Zealand hailed this week’s funding for coastal shipping as the “biggest turnaround for the industry this century”.

As an export-oriented nation, New Zealand has been strongly impacted by the global shipping challenges during the pandemic. An extreme shortage of liner calls to New Zealand in recent months has prompted talk among exporters of the need to create a national shipping line.