Newbuild orders slide 55% in Q1

April 7th, 2020 Containers, Dry Cargo, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

Confirmed newbuild orders in the first quarter of the year slumped 55% year-on-year with only 6.6m dwt ordered across the three major shipping segments, down from 14.7m dwt last year, according to data from global shipowning organisation BIMCO. 

Contracting was already down before the coronavirus outbreak, a trend that has only worsened as the outbreak has spread, first in China and now in the rest of the world. 

“Uncertainty about future environmental regulations, as well as lower demand growth outlook in the coming years, already had many think twice before ordering a new ship. The very sharp decrease in market sentiment and global shipping demand has only lowered contracting activity further,” commented Peter Sand, BIMCO’s chief shipping analyst.

The product tanker segment has seen the smallest fall in new orders placed in the first quarter of this year compared to last, with orders down 17.8% to 806,500 dwt. 

Dry bulk shipping has had the steepest drop, falling to 1.6m dwt in the first quarter of this year, from 6.9m dwt in Q1 2019. 

BIMCO’s latest market analysis also shows that deliveries from Chinese shipyards have been delayed by between four to eight weeks thanks to yard closures during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

