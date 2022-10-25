Splash Extra

Newbuild prices peak

Shipyards have corrected their asking prices this month. Experts remain divided on how far rates could drop in 2023.

Newbuild prices have peaked with some experts predicting they will drop by up to 10% in the coming 12 months.

Despite extensive orderbooks at yards in Asia, often stretching into 2026, and still above average shipping markets, there is now a clear trend that prices have plateaued, in no small part thanks to the drop in steel plate prices.

Clarksons Research data shows prices peaked two weeks ago, while rival broker Arrow suggests the downward correction started last month.

“Our gener...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

