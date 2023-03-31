Newbuild VLGC to get bespoke rotor sails installed

Finnish rotor sail manufacturer Norsepower has signed a contract to install two of its sails on a brand new very large gas carrier for Japan’s Iino Lines.

The ship, delivered today from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, is ready to be equipped with two bespoke 20 m tall rotor sails side by side. The new, specially designed, 20 m by 4 m units have been developed to accommodate the vessel’s specific air draught limits.

This marks Norsepower’s third gas carrier installation contract.