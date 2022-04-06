Newfoundland revises mandate of offshore oil regulator to develop renewable energy resources

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, along with the Government of Canada, announced this week that they will change the name of the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board to reflect the board’s newly expanded mandate to include the regulation of offshore renewable energy development in the Atlantic province.

To be known as the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Energy Board (C-NLOEB) after required legislative changes are made, the new board is intended to streamline the regulatory environment and promote investor confidence in the deployment of renewables.

Both governments have committed to create regulatory alignment that will allow offshore renewable projects to be accelerated, and to expedite the elimination of subsidies for fossil fuels.

In further support of this work, Canada’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change plans to initiate a regional assessment under the Impact Assessment Act for offshore wind energy in Newfoundland and Labrador.

At the same time, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador has ended a 15-year moratorium on onshore wind development.