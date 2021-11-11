Nexans and Avangrid make US offshore wind moves

Nexans has this week officially opened a subsea high voltage cable facility in Charleston, SC, from which it will deliver subsea cables up to 525kV HVDC and 400kV HVAC. Originally built in 2014 to serve the high-voltage transmission market, the plant has been expanded to support the growing US offshore wind market.

The company has signed framework agreements with Eversource and Ørsted to supply the first US-made subsea high-voltage export cables for their projects in the US, as well as a preferred supplier agreement with Equinor for its Empire Wind 1 and 2 projects.

Avangrid Renewables announced a plan this week to build an offshore wind control centre in New Bedford, Massachusetts, as part of its Commonwealth Wind proposal, currently under consideration by the state. If Avangrid’s proposal is accepted, the centre will provide remote control for the project’s turbines and other assets.