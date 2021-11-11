AmericasRenewables

Nexans and Avangrid make US offshore wind moves

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 11, 2021
0 16 1 minute read
Nexans

Nexans has this week officially opened a subsea high voltage cable facility in Charleston, SC, from which it will deliver subsea cables up to 525kV HVDC and 400kV HVAC. Originally built in 2014 to serve the high-voltage transmission market, the plant has been expanded to support the growing US offshore wind market.

The company has signed framework agreements with Eversource and Ørsted to supply the first US-made subsea high-voltage export cables for their projects in the US, as well as a preferred supplier agreement with Equinor for its Empire Wind 1 and 2 projects.

Avangrid Renewables announced a plan this week to build an offshore wind control centre in New Bedford, Massachusetts, as part of its Commonwealth Wind proposal, currently under consideration by the state. If Avangrid’s proposal is accepted, the centre will provide remote control for the project’s turbines and other assets.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarNovember 11, 2021
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button