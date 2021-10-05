Nexans awarded contract on four Belgian offshore wind farms

Subsea cabling specialist Nexans has won a contract with Parkwind to provide turnkey business continuity services to four of its offshore wind farms in Belgium.

The contract includes Northwind, Belwind, Nobelwind and Northwester 2 wind farms, which are among the biggest in Belgium, with a combined installed capacity of 771 MW. Together, these four wind farms can power over 800,000 homes.

The five-year partnership will see Nexans provide a range of services such as pre-engineering of potential repairs, periodic spare inspections, and emergency response time of repair vessels in case of a contingency situation on both inter-array and export cables.

Nexans is currently involved in several major offshore wind projects around the world, including the Seagreen project in Scotland. Meanwhile, its partnership with Ørsted will see it supply all the cables that will connect offshore wind farms to the grid in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.