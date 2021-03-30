Nexans awarded Empire Wind deal

France’s Nexans has signed a preferred supplier agreement with Empire Offshore Wind to connect the Empire Wind offshore projects to the onshore grid.

The agreement covers design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of over 300 km of export cables.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, said: “We are excited to be a trusted, long-term supplier on the development of the Empire Wind projects and to participate in placing New York State on the way towards reaching 70 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030. This partnership demonstrates the value of our unique end-to-end model and supports our investments in U.S. offshore wind and the new state of the art Aurora cable-laying vessel. Nexans is engaged in Electrifying the Future, and supporting all our stakeholders on the path to greener energy.”

Empire Wind is being developed by Equinor and BP and is located in New York, around 33 km south of Long Island.