Nexans awarded major contract for Equinor’s project in Brazil

Nexans said it has won a major contract with Subsea Integration Alliance, partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, for the Bacalhau ultra-deepwater oil field development project in Brazil.

Under the contract, Nexans will design, manufacture and supply 44 km of steel tube umbilicals and accessories for Equinor’s project in Q4 2022..

Equinor’s offshore project in Brazil is targeting pre-salt reservoirs in the Santos Basin estimated to contain up to two bboe recoverable reserves. The development will include 19 wells, approximately 130 km of rigid risers and flowlines and 35 km of static umbilicals.

Subsea Integration Alliance is responsible for the SURF (subsea, umbilical, risers, and flowlines) front-end engineering and design contracts for the Bacalhau project.

The umbilicals will be produced at Nexans’s facility in Halden, Norway.