Nexans awarded Moray West wind farm contract

Cabling specialist Nexans has won a contract from Moray West, an 860 MW offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth, in which EDP Renewables and ENGIE joint venture Ocean Winds is the majority shareholder, to supply onshore and offshore export cables for the project.

Subject to the award of a contract for difference in 2022 and financial close, the wind farm will feature Nexans high voltage alternating current (HVAC) cabling. Project execution will be supported by the Nexans office in Edinburgh.

The wind turbines will connect to two offshore substation platforms. Nexans 220kV cabling will be installed and buried from each substation along the full route to the project specific onshore substation. The project substation will be built at Whitehillock, near Keith in Moray. Buried 400 kV cables will connect the project substation to the National Grid electricity transmission system at Blackhillock, Keith.

The Moray West wind farm is aimed to be fully operational in 2024/25 with an operational life of over 25 years.