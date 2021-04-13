Nexans taps IKM Subsea for ROV services

Subsea cabling specialist Nexans Norway has awarded an up to NOK200m ($23.6m) contract to Norwegian remotely operated vehicles (ROV) operator IKM Subsea.

A three-year firm contract, which can be extended for another two years, will see IKM Subsea provide ROV services on two Nexans cable laying vessels, Nexans Skagerrak and Nexans Aurora. The contract also includes third party vessel services.

IKM Subsea has been suppling its Merlin WR200 ROVs, personnel and other related services onboard the Nexans Skagerrak for over eight years.

Øystein Stjern, executive vice president, Subsea and Renewables in IKM Gruppen, said: “I am pleased that Nexans have chosen IKM Subsea as their partner for ROV Services. We’ve had an excellent working relationship with Nexans Norway over the last 8 years and the fact that they are extending the contract by 5 years is a testament to the quality of service IKM Subsea have supplied.”

Bjørn Ladegård director – Installation and Services, Subsea and Land Systems Business Group, Nexans Norway, stated: “Nexans have been satisfied with the high class ROV services delivered by IKM Subsea over the past years and are looking forward to continuing building our relationship to continue this journey.”