Nexans to supply subsea cables for New York’s South Fork offshore wind project

French cable manufacturer Nexans has received an order to manufacture approximately 110km of high-voltage subsea cables for the South Fork wind farm, a joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource located 35 miles offshore from Montauk Point, New York. The three-phase 138 kV high-voltage alternative current (HVAC) subsea export cables will be integrated with two fiber-optic cables and transmit 132 MW of electricity to Long Island, New York.

The cables will be manufactured in Nexans’ newly transformed subsea high-voltage cable plant in Charleston, South Carolina. This is the first order for Nexans under the framework agreement the company entered in 2019 with Eversource and Ørsted for the delivery of up to 1,000 km of high-voltage subsea cables in the US by 2027.

South Fork will be New York’s first offshore wind farm. It received federal approval in November 2021. Construction will start in 2022, and the 12-turbine wind farm is expected to begin operations at the end of 2023.