NextGeo taps PanGeo Subsea for Dutch wind farm cable route survey

Marine geoscience and offshore service provider NextGeo has selected PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken Robotics company, to provide its sub-bottom imager (SBI) technology to carry out a detailed survey in the Dutch North Sea along the cable route running from TenneT’s planned Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind substation.

NextGEO has been carrying out various works as part of its contract with TenneT for UXO survey services in support of the offshore wind energy program promoted by the Dutch government in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Following the completion of a route survey campaign performed on Hollandse Kust West Beta last year, NextGeo has now teamed up with PanGeo Subsea to provide its technology to conduct a detailed survey around the Baloeran wreck close to cable routes to provide a clearer picture of subsea conditions underneath the seabed level.

NextGeo CEO, Giovanni Ranieri, said: “The relationship between NextGeo and PanGeo is just at the beginning, but this represents a key milestone for both companies with multiple potential developments in the current energy transition market.”

PanGeo Subsea CEO, Moya Cahill, added: “TenneT is no stranger to SBI data. We value this and strive to continuously explore ways to enhance our service delivery. We look forward to building a strong working relationship with NextGeo to leverage onto future projects in the region.”