Americas

NGL Energy Partners offloads barge and towboat fleet

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 6, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
NGL Energy Partners

Oklahoma-based NGL Energy Partners has sold its fleet in two separate deals for around $111.6m in cash.

The New York-listed diversified midstream master limited partnership, which provided shipping of refined products and crude oil for a diversified group of customers, including major oil refineries on the Gulf Coast, offloaded 13 towboats and 25 tank barges to undisclosed buyers.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of this month, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

NGL’s chief executive Mike Krimbill added the proceeds generated from the sale of these “non-core” assets will be used for debt reduction.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 6, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button