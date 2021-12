Nicholas George Moundreas’s NGM Energy is linked to its ninth bulker buy this year in the secondhand market.

Broker sources report that the active owner has grabbed the 94,000 dwt Mayfair Spirit . The 10-year-old ship fetched some $19m and has been sold by Taconic Capital.

This year has been was one long shopping spree for Moundreas who tops the charts as one of the most active private buyers of bulkers in 2021 including four capes picked up this autumn and four panamaxes snapped up since June.