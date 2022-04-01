Dry CargoEurope

NGM Energy makes first purchase of the year

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 1, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Tsuneishi

Nicholas G Moundreas’s NGM Energy has been tied to its first purchase of the year. Brokers link the outfit to the purchase of the 83,000 dwt Tsuneishi-built Oceanic. The 2007-built ballast water treatment system- fitted vessel s noted sold by another Greek outfit, Adam Lemos’s Unisea Shipping.

Unisea who has had a risk-averse attitude to the market, sold five bulkers last year, all lucrative sales as Unisea tapped the market for 13 bulkers between 2016 and 2019. The latest ship out was purchased in 2017.

By contrast, last year was one long shopping spree for Moundreas who topped the charts as one of the most active private buyers of secondhand ships in 2021 adding 10 vessels including three capes and one VLCC.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 1, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button