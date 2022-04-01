NGM Energy makes first purchase of the year

Nicholas G Moundreas’s NGM Energy has been tied to its first purchase of the year. Brokers link the outfit to the purchase of the 83,000 dwt Tsuneishi-built Oceanic . The 2007-built ballast water treatment system- fitted vessel s noted sold by another Greek outfit, Adam Lemos’s Unisea Shipping.

Unisea who has had a risk-averse attitude to the market, sold five bulkers last year, all lucrative sales as Unisea tapped the market for 13 bulkers between 2016 and 2019. The latest ship out was purchased in 2017.

By contrast, last year was one long shopping spree for Moundreas who topped the charts as one of the most active private buyers of secondhand ships in 2021 adding 10 vessels including three capes and one VLCC.