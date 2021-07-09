Dry CargoEurope

NGM strikes for its second capesize purchase of the year

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowJuly 9, 2021
0 74 Less than a minute

Nicholas George Moundreas’s NMG Energy is continuing its quest for tonnage.

Sources tell Splash that the Greek outfit has taken its tenth cape, adding the nine-year-old, 180,000 dwt Lowlands Tenacity from Cobelfret for just under $30m.

With the purchase, NGM is joining a string of other prominent Greek owners who have decided that now is the time to bid for big bulkers.

The purchase brings the diversified shipowner bulker arm up to 13 ships, according to data compiled by the online portal, VesselsValue, which also reports that NGM’s tanker arm counts 20 ships.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowJuly 9, 2021
0 74 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button